SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $123.15 on Thursday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $116,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,491 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,739.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $319,899 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SiTime by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

