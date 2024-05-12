Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.24

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.24 and traded as high as $17.45. Silicom shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 7,534 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Silicom in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,432,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

