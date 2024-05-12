Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Rises By 33.8%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,878,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 17,851,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119,390.5 days.
ZIP Price Performance
ZIP stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. ZIP has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
ZIP Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZIP
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.