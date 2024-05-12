Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Rises By 33.8%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,878,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 17,851,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119,390.5 days.

ZIP stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. ZIP has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

