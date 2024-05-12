Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Decreases By 21.9%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $4.96 price objective on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zepp Health

Zepp Health Price Performance

Shares of ZEPP opened at $0.86 on Friday. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $84.47 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.