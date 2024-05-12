Short Interest in Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Declines By 30.8%

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 1,180,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,164.0 days.

OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Yeahka has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

