Short Interest in Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Declines By 30.8%

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 1,180,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,164.0 days.

Yeahka Price Performance

OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Yeahka has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Get Yeahka alerts:

Yeahka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.