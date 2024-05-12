Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Declines By 69.1%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. 69,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,121. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

