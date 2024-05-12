Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Declines By 69.1%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. 69,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,121. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
