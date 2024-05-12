Short Interest in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Decreases By 56.4%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaxxinity stock. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned 0.05% of Vaxxinity worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAXX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Vaxxinity has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

