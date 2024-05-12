Short Interest in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Expands By 33.0%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ UTHY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 8,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1436 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

