Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Rises By 43.3%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban One in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Urban One by 1,428.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Urban One in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Urban One by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Urban One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UONEK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 37,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,708. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.65. Urban One has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

