Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Drops By 38.9%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of LUNRW stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

