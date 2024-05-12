Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Drops By 38.9%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Intuitive Machines Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of LUNRW stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.69.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
