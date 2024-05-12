Short Interest in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Grows By 344.6%

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 344.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,999,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,964,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,030,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLAC remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Global Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

