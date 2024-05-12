Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Increases By 62.4%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

GENE opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Genetic Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.24% of Genetic Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

