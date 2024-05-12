Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Rises By 413.6%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 413.6% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fujitsu Stock Performance
Fujitsu stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,968. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Fujitsu Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fujitsu
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.