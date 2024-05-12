Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Decreases By 39.2%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 223.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:FPF opened at $17.40 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
