Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rises By 62.8%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,600 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.8 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. Diageo has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $44.96.
About Diageo
