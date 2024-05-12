Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rises By 62.8%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,600 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.8 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. Diageo has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

About Diageo

Read More

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

