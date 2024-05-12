Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Rises By 63.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSL Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $92.40 on Friday. CSL has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $105.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92.
CSL Company Profile
