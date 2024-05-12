Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Rises By 63.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSL Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $92.40 on Friday. CSL has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $105.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

