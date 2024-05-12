Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Grows By 504.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 504.6% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 28,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,017. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $953.60 million for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

About Coloplast A/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

