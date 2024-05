Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Grows By 443.8%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 443.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 7,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,763. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

