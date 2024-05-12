Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Rises By 121.1%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock remained flat at $67.25 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

