Short Interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expands By 66.1%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 636,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

aTyr Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 413,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,652,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 283,703 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 293,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 237,849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

