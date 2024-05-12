Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.