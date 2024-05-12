Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,378 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 53.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 221,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 76,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 612,606 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

