Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,033 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 286.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 299,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 221,928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,432.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 611,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 571,391 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 338,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 312,086 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,380.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.44 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

