Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.45% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

JEQ stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.