Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.45% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
JEQ stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.39.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
