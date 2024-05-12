Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $506,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,410,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 514,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 335,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 162,288 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

