Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 32,104 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,104 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 294,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $11.88 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

