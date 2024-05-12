Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE LGI opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

