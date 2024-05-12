SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 188.66%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.85) earnings per share.

SenesTech Trading Down 26.2 %

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 381,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 7.48. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $17.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

