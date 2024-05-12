Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $74.96

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $468,058.28 and $74.96 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011476 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011483 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001514 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,116.21 or 1.00043909 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013301 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008690 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004084 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars.
