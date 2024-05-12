Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.78. 233,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,735. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

