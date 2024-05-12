Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $12.39 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

