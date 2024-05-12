SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

