Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Announces Earnings Results

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07), reports. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.780 EPS.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 20.3 %

NYSE:SVV opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $316,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,855 shares of company stock worth $1,238,650.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SVV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

