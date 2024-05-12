Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.56. 4,769,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,341. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

