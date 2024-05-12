SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 59,807 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SD. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $502.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.16.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

