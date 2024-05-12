Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of RHP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.94. 524,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,819. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

