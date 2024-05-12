RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after buying an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 29.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,941,000 after buying an additional 1,914,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,665,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,744,000 after acquiring an additional 593,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

