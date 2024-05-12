Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.
Royalty Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.47.
Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 62.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on RPRX
Royalty Pharma Company Profile
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royalty Pharma
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.