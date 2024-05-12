Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

