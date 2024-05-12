Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 270,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.29. 1,986,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,980. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.