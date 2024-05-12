Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.17. 19,229,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,639,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

