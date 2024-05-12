Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Lifted by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 38.2% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Canoe Financial LP owned 10.73% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $15,285,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

NYSE RY opened at $103.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

