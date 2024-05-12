Rossmore Private Capital Sells 917 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,189,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

