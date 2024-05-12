Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.