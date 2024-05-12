Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

SPGI opened at $431.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

