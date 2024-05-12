Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in American Tower by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $184.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.11.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

