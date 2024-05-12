Rossmore Private Capital Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital owned about 0.34% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

GAL stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $238.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

