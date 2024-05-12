Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.66 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $7,345,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $331.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $335.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

