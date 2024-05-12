Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital owned about 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, TNF LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

