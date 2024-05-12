Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

