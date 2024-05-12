Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

